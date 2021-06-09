In Lebanon, a search for medicine and a stranger’s help

To all the struggles of life in Lebanon — the pandemic, power outages, inflation, financial and political crises — add one more: shortages of crucial medications. Residents are struggling to find the medicines they need. But some are finding that their fellow Lebanese are doing what they can to help them. Christiane Massoud, 41, appealed to strangers online for pointers to track down an elusive drug to manage her Crohn’s disease. Nada Waked responded that she had a small amount that her mom no longer needed. Massoud offered to pay; Waked and her mom declined the money. Instead, Waked asked for a prayer.