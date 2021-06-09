Heat builds as thunderstorm chances dwindle through midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hot and humid weather shows no sign of slowing down as rain chances dwindle. Spotty thunderstorms continue to dot the afternoon skies, with little widespread cooling relief from rain.

A "rinse" and repeat forecast:

Some in the Stateline received much needed rainfall Tuesday, but others could not buy a drop of rain. Rain chances through midweek remain very isolated, with only a pop up shower or thunderstorm possible Wednesday and Thursday.

If an evening grilling session is ahead Wednesday, plan for hot and humid weather.

The heat and high humidity stick around through the end of the work week, with highs Wednesday and Thursday climbing into the lower 90s. Even warmer temperatures return Friday afternoon, with highs getting into the middle 90s.

Saturday and Sunday feature high temperatures near 90°, with little cooling relief from showers. This is definitely not good news for those with agricultural interests, with drought conditions continuing to worsen. Severe drought conditions exist across much of far Northeast Illinois, including Boone County locally.

There does not appear to be a clear signal for soaking rains over the next week or two. As the heat persists, crops continue to suffer from lack of rainfall.

No relief from the heat:

Not only do dry conditions look likely over the next week or two, but so too do warmer temperatures. The Climate Prediction Center shows a high probability of above average heat for not just the Midwest, but much of the Northwest. Temperatures stay in the 10° to 15° above average range.

Humid conditions show no sign of stopping, either. Dew points in the middle to upper 60s stick around through the remainder of the work week. This is likely to lead to heat indices, or "feels like" temperatures into the 90s.