Grichuk homers, Blue Jays beat sloppy White Sox 6-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Randal Grichuk hit a long home run and the Toronto Blue Jays took advantage of a season-high four errors by Chicago as well as a bases-loaded walk to beat the AL Central-leading White Sox 6-2. Grichuk hit a 451-foot drive leading off the second inning. Toronto rookie Alek Manoah threw five solid innings in his third major league start and the Blue Jays won despite another strong outing by Chicago’s Lance Lynn. The White Sox were sailing along with a 2-1 lead after Lynn struck out nine over seven innings. But a shaky bullpen and poor defense spoiled things for Chicago. Toronto scored three runs in the eighth and tacked on two more in the ninth.