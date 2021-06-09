GOP leaders sue to block Democrat-drawn legislative maps

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Republican leaders have filed a federal lawsuit challenging new legislative district boundaries drawn and approved by Democrats who control state government. They say residents were “robbed” of a fair and transparent process of creating maps that will be used for elections over the next decade. The lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks to void the maps and create an independent redistricting commission. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation last week establishing the new maps, despite pledging as a candidate that he would veto any maps drawn by politcians. Pritzker said the new maps help ensure minority representation and align with the federal and state Voting Rights Acts.