Freeport School District makes changes to its summer school curriculum

FREEPORT (WREX)— After a year of challenges, the Freeport School District has made changes to it's summer school curriculum to help its students.

FSD 145 says more than 800 students, roughly 24% of the district, will be attending summer school this summer.

"Rethinking about the design of summer school that is more inclusive that goes beyond just addressing the academic needs of students," said Superintendent Anna Alvarado. "Also providing them the opportunity for enrichment, classes, golf, soccer, and art classes, even for our 7th and 8th graders, mentorship."

The summer school programs will provide extra help to those students who need it in ways that are more engaging

"If they have been invited to summer learning, they are going to be engaged in a summer camp experience. there are going to be counselors that are going to be with the students, playing with them, having lunch with them," said Executive Director Curriculum & Instruction Julia Cloat.

All kindergarten through 8th grad students will receive a bag of books to read this summer.