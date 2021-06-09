Flash Flood Warning issued June 9 at 9:35PM CDT until June 10 at 3:30AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Carroll County in northwestern Illinois…

* Until 330 AM CDT.

* At 935 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mount Carroll, Savanna, Argo Fay, Thomson, Center Hill and Wacker.

At 923 PM, a trained spotter reported 3.85 inches of rain has fallen

in Mount Carroll.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.