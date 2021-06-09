FBI: Perceived grievances drove Virginia Beach mass shooter

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The FBI says a city engineer who fatally shot 12 people in a Virginia Beach municipal building in 2019 was motivated by “perceived workplace grievances” that “he fixated on for years.” The findings by the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit were released Wednesday. The agency said DeWayne Craddock “struggled with how he perceived his own work performance and how others at work viewed him.” But the FBI cautioned that no person or group was in a position to “see the confluence of behaviors that may have forewarned the attack” because Craddock had purposely isolated himself. City investigators said in March that they had been unable to determine a motive for the shooting.