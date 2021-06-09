Davies strong, Rizzo, Wisdom homer in Cubs’ 7-1 win vs Pads

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Davies allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, Anthony Rizzo homered and drove in four runs, and Patrick Wisdom went deep again for the Chicago Cubs as they defeated the San Diego Padres 7-1. Willson Contreras also homered for the Cubs, who have beaten the Padres four times in five games in a span of nine days. Chicago swept the Padres at Wrigley Field last week, when Wisdom homered three times, including twice in the first game. San Diego won the opener of this series 9-4 on Monday night. Wisdom has eight homers in 15 games.