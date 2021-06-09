Cherundolo, Pearce, Moreno, Payne elected to US Soccer Hall

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — American national team defenders Steve Cherundolo and Christie Pearce have been elected to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame along with Bolivian forward Jaime Moreno and former D.C. United general manager Kevin Payne. The four will be inducted on Oct. 2 at the hall along with former U.S. captain Carlos Bocanegra and Colin Jose Media Award winner Andrés Cantor, whose ceremonies were delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cherundolo and Pearce were elected by the player selection committee, Moreno by the veteran committee and Payne by the builder committee.