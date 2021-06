ROSCOE (WREX) — Authorities have released the name of the person who was found dead at Kelly Myers Park over the weekend.

The Roscoe Police Department says the body is 35-year-old Kevin Bell of Roscoe. On Sunday at around 1:42 p.m., authorities responded to the park for a death investigation. Police add that there does not appear to be any threat to public safety.

The cause of the death is still being investigated.