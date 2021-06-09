Skip to Content

Biden moves to restore clean-water safeguards ended by Trump

5:20 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has begun legal action to repeal a Trump-era rule that ended federal protections for hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways. That rule had left them more vulnerable to pollution from development, industry and farms. It was one of hundreds of rollbacks of environmental and public health regulations under President Donald Trump. He said such rules imposed unnecessary burdens on business. The water rule has been a point of contention for decades. The Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Michael Regan, has pledged to issue a new rule that protects water quality while not overly burdening small farmers.

Associated Press

