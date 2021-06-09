Bear found stuck on power pole in southern Arizona city

WILLCOX, Ariz. (AP) — A bear in Arizona emerged unscathed from quite the power trip when it became stuck on a utility pole. The local utility company in the southern Arizona city of Willcox was notified Monday morning that a bear was tangled in power pole wires. A company lineman said they immediately disabled the power. He then went up in a bucket lift and tried to nudge the bear with an 8-foot fiberglass stick. After biting and grabbing the stick at times, the animal went down on its own and ran off into the desert. Customers were only without power for 15 minutes.