2 Palestinian officers reported killed in West Bank shootout

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli troops shot and killed two security officers during clashes in the town of Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Online video appears to show Palestinian officers taking cover behind a vehicle as gunshots are heard in the background. The ministry said a third Palestinian was severely wounded. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Israeli raids in autonomous West Bank areas administered by the Palestinian Authority are common, and they are usually meant to arrest wanted Palestinians. However, clashes with the Palestinian forces are rare as such operations are believed to be coordinated between the sides.