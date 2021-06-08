Wisconsin re-launching vaccine awareness campaign

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is re-launching a multimedia public awareness campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations as progress has stalled on getting people inoculated. State health officials announced Tuesday that the “You Stop the Spread” campaign will ramp up with more ads on television, radio, billboards, transit, newspapers and social media platforms. The Wisconsin State Journal reported that some ads will feature “trusted messengers,” including leaders of groups that in April received $6.2 million in grants to boost vaccinations among marginalized or underserved populations. As of Tuesday, 63.5% of adults in the state had received at least one dose of vaccine.