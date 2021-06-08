Rocktown Adventures experiences shortage of equipment, including kayaks

ROCKFORD (WREX) — People are looking to celebrate the summer weather outside. But they may have a harder time getting some outdoor equipment.

Rocktown Adventures General Manager Kevin Versino says the business is seeing a shortage in different items. Among them are kayaks. Versino says he has not seen this much demand for kayaks in 40 years. He says that was due to kayaking being a way for people to get outside during the pandemic. As a result of the high demand, Rocktown Adventures had deliveries delayed.

"June 8th would be normally a perfectly logically time to walk into a paddle sport shop and expect to see some inventory on the shelves," said Versino. "However, we've been pretty much out of stock since about mid-April. And even the orders we do have coming in are being pre-sold. So if I have 10 kayaks coming in, they'll be sold 30 days before they even get here."

Versino also says the lack of people in the workforce also has contributed to deliveries taking longer.