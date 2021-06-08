Rockford approves funding to stop domestic and youth violence

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford puts more money toward combatting domestic and youth violence.

City council approved more than $1.5 million for the Mayor's Office on Domestic and Community Violence over the next four years.



Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says the money will go toward stepping in and preventing youth violence.



"When you look at all the youth that we have arrested for violent offenses, on average about 75% of those youth grew up in a household where there was violence," says McNamara.



"So they have experienced that trauma and we are working to intervene and prevent further crime."



He also says the recently expanded office needs to take a holistic approach and get feedback from community members about what needs to be done.