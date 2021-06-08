Rep. Cheri Bustos visits Lifescape facility in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rep. Cheri Bustos (D - 17th District) returned to Rockford Tuesday to talk about how to get people back to work and grow the economy.

Bustos toured Lifescape's Adult Day Program Center in Rockford. This comes ahead of Congress voting on President Joe Biden's proposed infrastructure plan. Rep. Bustos says part of the plan includes helping make sure communities have different care services, whether it's for kids or adults. So she took the time to learn how a group like Lifescape operates and how it is impacted by funding.

"President Biden talks about building back better," said Rep. Bustos. "Building back better includes making sure that we have a care economy that works for families. So that's why I wanted to visit here today. To see how this works, to see how their dollars from the CARES package that we voted on out in Washington are doing for them, what they see ahead."

13 News also spoke to Kelly Sanford, who is the Program Site Manager & Admissions Coordinator for Lifescape's Adult Day Program. She explained why it is important for the group to stay open.

"There's just so many people in our community who don't know that we exist. And so we still need to reach them and we still need to hopefully help them," said Sanford. "So if our services were to lose funding or lose those supports, then we wouldn't be there to provide that funding for our clients."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden has set a summer deadline to pass the proposal.