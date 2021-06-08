Paul Givan, 39, set to be Northern Ireland’s new leader

LONDON (AP) — A 39-year-old lawmaker is set to become Northern Ireland’s youngest first minister, replacing the politician who had been in the post since 2015. Paul Givan was nominated for the top job in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Tuesday by the recently elected leader of the Democratic Unionist Party. The new DUP leader, Edwin Poots, broke with tradition by deciding to retain his position as agriculture minister instead of taking up the post of first minister himself. Both Givan and Poots are considered religious conservatives. DUP divisions surfaced with the effective ousting of First Minister Arlene Foster over her handling of Brexit and her perceived softening on social issues like abortion and LGBT rights.