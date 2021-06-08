Partial solar eclipse takes a bite out of the sun Thursday morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A solar eclipse blocks out the sun for some spots of the Earth Thursday morning, but the Stateline won't see the full effect. We do get a glimpse of a partial solar eclipse, if you are up early enough.

The eclipse gets going before sunrise, but reaches its maximum a few minutes after the sun rises over the Stateline Thursday morning. Specifically, look for the eclipse around 5:22 am. The partial eclipse ends around 5:40 am. The Stateline sees roughly 20-30% of the sun blocked. The sun looks like a little chunk is taking out of it.

A small chunk of the sun is blocked from our perspective Thursday morning. Partly cloudy weather may block some or all of the eclipse.

Weather conditions may not be the best for us Thursday morning. The forecast, for now, calls for patchy fog and a partly cloudy sky. Since the partial eclipse is pretty close to sunrise, you'll need to have a clear view of the horizon.

As a friendly reminder, do not look directly at the sun! You can damage your eyes within seconds, and not feel it. Only view the eclipse with viewing devices that can protect your eyes. Use approved solar glasses, a pinhole projector, or special telescope filter.

An eclipse occurs when an object passes between another object and the sun. In this case, the moon slides between the sun and Earth, blocking out the sun from our perspective.

The Northeast sees more of the sun blocked out, but you'll have to go into north central Canada to see the total eclipse.

If you want to see the total solar eclipse, you'll have to be near Lake Superior in Canada Thursday morning. A sliver of Canada, the Artic, and northeast Russia get to see the total eclipse. A hefty swath of North America gets to see 80% or more for blockage at least. New England, Pennsylvania, New York, and northern Alaska see most of the sun blocked after sunrise.

While we don't get the greatest view or see most of the sun getting blocked, there are a couple celestial sights of note coming later this year and next year. In late November, a partial lunar eclipse is visible from all of North America. In May 2022, northern Illinois is in the path of a total lunar eclipse.