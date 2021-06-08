California mom jailed in Denver following son’s Vegas death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a San Jose, California, woman was arrested in Denver less than 12 hours after she was identified in Las Vegas as the suspect in the death of her 7-year-old son. Samantha Moreno Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday by an FBI task force at a hotel not far from Interstate 70. Liam Husted’s identity remained unknown for more than a week after his body was found May 28 by hikers outside Las Vegas. His grandfather tells The Mercury News in San Jose that Liam was a special needs child. Authorities haven’t disclosed how he died, but a Las Vegas homicide lieutenant says it’s clear he was killed.