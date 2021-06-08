Millennial Money: Trial, error, and what I learned in my 20s

Your 20s are a time of self-exploration, finding your footing as an adult — and likely making some mistakes with money. To help you avoid learning financial lessons the hard way, here are five takeaways from my 20s. To start, get serious about your financial goals and how to achieve them. Then, figure out the budgeting system that works — it doesn’t have to be complex. When you do make mistakes, be sure to learn the lessons they offer. Also, make the most of your long time horizon. And lastly, build financial strength by making savings mandatory.