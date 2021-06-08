Skip to Content

Local roundup: Freeport girls soccer wins Sectional, Auburn volleyball advances

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Freeport girls soccer team hadn't allowed a goal all season long coming into Tuesday night. Dixon was the first team to find the twine as the Duchesses scored first in the second half, but the Lady Pretzels rallied to score two goals to preserve their season, as they will host the Sectional title on Friday.

In boys volleyball, Auburn took down Boylan 2-1 to advance to the Regional final against Guilford, who beat Harlem.

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

