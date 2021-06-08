Local roundup: Freeport girls soccer wins Sectional, Auburn volleyball advances

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Freeport girls soccer team hadn't allowed a goal all season long coming into Tuesday night. Dixon was the first team to find the twine as the Duchesses scored first in the second half, but the Lady Pretzels rallied to score two goals to preserve their season, as they will host the Sectional title on Friday.

In boys volleyball, Auburn took down Boylan 2-1 to advance to the Regional final against Guilford, who beat Harlem.