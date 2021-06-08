Jury awards $7.5M to man cleared of murder decades later

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has awarded $7.5 million to a man who was exonerated after spending nearly 30 years in prison for a murder in Chicago. Daniel Andersen sued a group of current and former Chicago police officers, arguing that he was coerced into confessing to the slaying of Cathy Trunko in 1980. His lawyers also said that DNA results years later eliminated a link to the 20-year-old victim. Andersen was released from prison in 2007 and subsequently received a certificate of innocence. A lawyer for the police officers argued that Trunko and Andersen had not been completely excluded from the knife blade, which was found a few blocks away.