Global sting: FBI-encrypted app tricks organized crime

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A global sting involving an encrypted communications platform developed by the FBI has sparked a series of raids and arrests around the world. Law enforcement authorities said Tuesday that Operation Trojan Shield involved police swoops in 16 nations. They said more than 800 suspects were arrested and more than 32 tons of drugs — cocaine, cannabis, amphetamines and methamphetamines were seized. The raids also netted 250 firearms, 55 luxury cars and more than $148 million in cash and cryptocurrencies. Australian Federal Police Commander Jennifer Hearst calls it “a watershed moment in global law enforcement history.”