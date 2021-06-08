Blue Jays place C Jansen on IL with hamstring injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed Danny Jansen on the 10-day injured list and recalled fellow catcher Riley Adams from Triple-A Buffalo. Jansen strained his right hamstring running the bases during Sunday’s 6-3 loss to Houston. Adams was in the starting lineup for Toronto’s series opener at the Chicago White Sox, making his major league debut. The 24-year-old Adams, a third-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft, hit .250 with six homers in 19 games this year at Buffalo.