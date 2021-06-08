Belvidere Park District Board fires Executive Director, loses pool contract

BELVIDERE (WREX) -- The Belvidere Park District Board of Commissioners votes to fire Executive Director Mark Pentecost for "convenience" at Tuesday night's meeting.

Park District Board of Commissioners Vice President Amy Grafton tells 13 WREX that Pentecost was "terminated for convenience." When asked to clarify, Grafton says the park district's attorney advised not to discuss the reason Pentecost was fired.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the board was notified by Pentecost that the company contracted to manage William Grady Pool ended its contract on Friday.

"We are working on another management contract to get the pool open to the public as soon as possible. Swim lessons will start as scheduled," Grafton said in an email to 13 WREX.

The pool is scheduled to open this weekend, starting on Friday, June 11.