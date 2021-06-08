Andrew Vaughn helps White Sox rally past Blue Jays 6-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn homered in the seventh inning and delivered a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1. Shut out by Robbie Ray for most of the game, Chicago got on the board on Vaughn’s fifth homer and then broke it open with five runs in the eighth. After Vaughn made it 2-1 with a bases-loaded fly ball to deep center against Trent Thornton, Adam Eaton drove in Yermín Mercedes with a pinch-hit single. Leury García added a two-run triple, and Tim Anderson capped the rally with a sac fly.