US: California militia plotted ‘war’ against police

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Court filings reveal that an Air Force sergeant accused of killing two law enforcement officers in California last year was part of a rightwing militia known as the Grizzly Scouts. The documents show that suspected gunman Steven Carrillo was not a lone actor but a member of an anti-government group preparing for more deadly attacks. The Santa Cruz Sentinel reports that the militia held firearms training, scouted out protests and laid out terms of “war” against police. The filings were submitted in the case against four other alleged Scouts members, including the leader. They are accused of destroying evidence relevant to last year’s killings. Carillo has pleaded not guilty.