Stateline summer attractions still looking for seasonal staff

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Volcano Falls is a popular summer attraction for Stateline families.

"This year more so than ever we're having a harder time filling our staff," says General Manager Tony Meyer.

Meyer says he's lucky to have a core group of employees who returned, but it was still a struggle to fill all the spots.

"There's incentives for people to not be working. We're competing with a lot of other jobs."

Meyer's employee Lola Kovanda says she's helped to recruit a few of the new hires.

" I actually got my sister to start working here, and her friends. Posting on social media that we were hiring is hiring definitely helping," says Kovanda,

Lifeguards are still needed at Six Flags Hurrican Harbor in Rockford.

"Whether it's first time job seekers or part time retirees there's absolutely something for everyone," says Rachel Kendziora with Six Flags.

Not only will the company pay for people's certification and provide training. the employer is hoping a different benefit will also entice applicatnts.

"Like free admission to all Six Flag theme parks," says Kendziora.

Job openings for Hurricane Harbor can be found here. You can apply for a job at Volcano Falls here.