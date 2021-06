At 424 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Steward, moving north at 10 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Rochelle, Hillcrest, Malta, Creston and Steward.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 89 and 102.

I-88 between mile markers 75 and 86.