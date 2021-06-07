Rockford green lights funding for new apartment complex on South Main Street

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This five story building on the 700 block of South Main Street will get new life.

Urban Equity Properties will invest near $20 million and the City of Rockford will provide TIF funding and a $490,000 forgivable loan to transform the building into a 60 unit apartment complex. Urban Equity calls it the "Water Power Lofts"

Rockford City Administrator Todd Cagnoni says this is another step forward for development in the city, particularly on Main Street.

"We're looking forward to not only the completion of this project, but the jobs it creates and the continued investment along South Main Street."

The Water Power Lofts continue a trend of new housing projects in Rockford. In January, city council approved funding for an 80 unit complex on the 200 block of Wyman Street. April brought along an even bigger development, a 240 unit building on the 3600 block of Garrett Lane, although that project still needs some permit approvals.

Between these projects, Rockford will add over 350 apartment units which 12th Ward Alderman Gina Meeks says are desperately needed in the city.

"This is a city that is growing and development," Meeks said. "We want to bring people in from outside the region into this region and we also want to provide a space for people who are already living here to have opportunities in different areas."

Cagnoni says the evidence for demand is backed up by Urban Equity investing millions more into the city as well as a high occupancy rate.

"When Urban Equity Properties has an occupancy rate in the high 90s, there's a high demand for the units," Cagnoni said.

Urban Equity Properties plans for the project to be completed in 2023.