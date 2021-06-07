Northern Illinois Food Bank still in need of donations despite decreasing COVID-19 numbers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While the pandemic is closer to reaching its end, food banks still need your help.

That includes the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Northern Illinois Food Bank Chief Operating Officer, Chris White, says the food bank has seen a decline of food donated over the last couple of months.

Last month, the food bank was down about 800,000 pounds of donated food.

This comes as the USDA also stopped its coronavirus food assistance program. However, fewer people are also going to the food bank to get donations.

"What we're hoping to see is back to or better than the pre-pandemic levels of assistance that we're offering," White said.

You can help Northern Illinois Food Bank by donating food or volunteering. The food bank says every dollar donated helps give eight dollars in groceries. If you'd like to learn more, click here.