New this week: ‘In the Heights,’ ‘Loki’ and ‘Infinite’

This week’s new entertainment releases include the much-anticipated debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” a sweaty, vibrant musical about a close-knit Washington Heights neighborhood. There’s also the new Mark Wahlberg-led and Antoine Fuqua-directed action pic “Infinite” about a self-medicating guy haunted by visions who is rescued by a secret group whose members are immortal. And Tom Hiddleston reprises his film role of Loki in the new Disney+ limited series named for the Marvel character and set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” On the music side, Lukas Nelson has crafted a new album with Promise of the Real inspired by his time during the pandemic with his family in Texas.