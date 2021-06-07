Illinois reports lowest daily COVID case count since March 2020

(WSIL) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois continues to improve, as the state moves to fully reopening Friday.

Illinois health officials reported 244 new cases Monday and 14 additional deaths, as the seven-day statewide positivity rate dropped to 1.1%.

This is the smallest one day case total since March 23, 2020.

In addition, more than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

As of Sunday night, 788 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 217 patients were in the ICU and 116 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

There were 33,407 doses of the vaccine administered Sunday and the seven-day rolling average of daily doses is 39,048

Meantime, Illinois also reported the fewest hospitalizations and the lowest average infection rate on record during the entire pandemic.

Illinois is set to lift all COVID restrictions on Friday, June 11 as the state moves into Phase 5.

Businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, and seated-spectator venues, among others, will be able to operate at full capacity for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

