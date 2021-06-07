Skip to Content

Hard Rock Casino investors, key people up for approval by Illinois Gaming Board

Hard-Rock

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- 50 people and entities of 815 Entertainment LLC are up for approval as "key persons" by the Illinois Gaming Board at Wednesday's meeting.

815 Entertainment LLC is the group behind bringing the Hard Rock Casino to Rockford, pending gaming board approval.

"The IGB is working through the required vetting and investigation of the investors/owners of 815 Entertainment, LLC and of the proposed Rockford casino project," said Joe Miller, Illinois Gaming Board Director of Public Policy in an email sent to 13 WREX. "Some of these individuals and entities are on the June 9 agenda and we expect others to be considered at future IGB meetings."

A "key person" is identified by the IGB under state statute as someone who has power over an organization gaming or supplier's license. They include a business entity with an ownership interest, or voting rights of more than 5 percent in the licensee or applicant, the directors of the licensee or applicant which include CEO, President COO and others, A gaming operations manager, all other businesses that have a level of ownership or control as determined by the IGB.

Wednesday's meeting is slated for 9 a.m. for closed session and will reconvene at 11 a.m. in open session.


The following people and entities are up for approval Wednesday.

  1. Gretchen Bastuga – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  2. Charles Box – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  3. Sophia Bross – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  4. Julia Costello – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  5. William Cunningham – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  6. Christopher Dandrow – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  7. Mary Dunleavy – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  8. Ronald Engesether – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  9. Jason Frank – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  10. Marc Jacobson – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  11. Brent Johnson – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  12. Hugh Jones IV – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  13. Rachel Kenyon – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  14. William Knicker – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  15. Justin Kwak – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  16. Jason Lichtman – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  17. John Lichty – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  18. Matthew Murphy – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  19. Karen Nielsen – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  20. Jan Ohlander – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  21. Sunil Puri – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  22. Lauren Rabb – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  23. Andrew Roiniotis – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  24. Jason Rolence – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  25. Arthur Rone – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  26. Debra Sasse – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  27. Beth Satterfield – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  28. Dawn Shanine – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  29. George Donald Shanine – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  30. George Noel Shanine – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  31. Sydney Shanine – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  32. Todd Shaw – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  33. Suzanne Velasquez-Sheehy – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  34. Jessica Theisen – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  35. Renee Togher – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  36. Arthur Velasquez – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  37. Laine Warner – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  38. William Warner – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  39. Brent Wilde – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  40. James Wilde – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  41. Joshua Wilde – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  42. Jennifer Yilk – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  43. Nannette Zander – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  44. Clearwater Property Investments, LLC – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  45. RCI Investments LLC – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  46. VCI Partners, LLC – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  47. Brent B. Johnson Trust dated March 24, 1997 – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  48. Dawn M. Shanine Irrevocable Trust – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  49. Gretchen Bastuga Revocable Trust – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  50. The Bill Warner 2019 GST Exempt Trust – 815 Entertainment, LLC
  51. The James W. Wilde Revocable Trust Agreement – 815 Entertainment, LLC

James Stratton

James Stratton is the Evening Anchor at 13 WREX and reports for 13 Investigates He joined the team in August, 2018 after working at KWQC TV-6 in Davenport Iowa. His work in Illinois and Iowa has been awarded in both states, along with Edward R. Murrow and Emmy Awards at 13 WREX.

