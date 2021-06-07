Hard Rock Casino investors, key people up for approval by Illinois Gaming Board

Hard Rock Casino investors, key people up for approval by Illinois Gaming BoardNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- 50 people and entities of 815 Entertainment LLC are up for approval as "key persons" by the Illinois Gaming Board at Wednesday's meeting.
815 Entertainment LLC is the group behind bringing the Hard Rock Casino to Rockford, pending gaming board approval.
"The IGB is working through the required vetting and investigation of the investors/owners of 815 Entertainment, LLC and of the proposed Rockford casino project," said Joe Miller, Illinois Gaming Board Director of Public Policy in an email sent to 13 WREX. "Some of these individuals and entities are on the June 9 agenda and we expect others to be considered at future IGB meetings."
A "key person" is identified by the IGB under state statute as someone who has power over an organization gaming or supplier's license. They include a business entity with an ownership interest, or voting rights of more than 5 percent in the licensee or applicant, the directors of the licensee or applicant which include CEO, President COO and others, A gaming operations manager, all other businesses that have a level of ownership or control as determined by the IGB.
Wednesday's meeting is slated for 9 a.m. for closed session and will reconvene at 11 a.m. in open session.
The following people and entities are up for approval Wednesday.
- Gretchen Bastuga – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Charles Box – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Sophia Bross – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Julia Costello – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- William Cunningham – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Christopher Dandrow – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Mary Dunleavy – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Ronald Engesether – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Jason Frank – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Marc Jacobson – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Brent Johnson – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Hugh Jones IV – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Rachel Kenyon – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- William Knicker – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Justin Kwak – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Jason Lichtman – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- John Lichty – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Matthew Murphy – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Karen Nielsen – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Jan Ohlander – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Sunil Puri – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Lauren Rabb – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Andrew Roiniotis – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Jason Rolence – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Arthur Rone – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Debra Sasse – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Beth Satterfield – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Dawn Shanine – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- George Donald Shanine – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- George Noel Shanine – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Sydney Shanine – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Todd Shaw – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Suzanne Velasquez-Sheehy – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Jessica Theisen – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Renee Togher – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Arthur Velasquez – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Laine Warner – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- William Warner – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Brent Wilde – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- James Wilde – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Joshua Wilde – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Jennifer Yilk – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Nannette Zander – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Clearwater Property Investments, LLC – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- RCI Investments LLC – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- VCI Partners, LLC – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Brent B. Johnson Trust dated March 24, 1997 – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Dawn M. Shanine Irrevocable Trust – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- Gretchen Bastuga Revocable Trust – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- The Bill Warner 2019 GST Exempt Trust – 815 Entertainment, LLC
- The James W. Wilde Revocable Trust Agreement – 815 Entertainment, LLC