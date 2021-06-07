Hard Rock Casino investors, key people up for approval by Illinois Gaming Board

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- 50 people and entities of 815 Entertainment LLC are up for approval as "key persons" by the Illinois Gaming Board at Wednesday's meeting.

815 Entertainment LLC is the group behind bringing the Hard Rock Casino to Rockford, pending gaming board approval.

"The IGB is working through the required vetting and investigation of the investors/owners of 815 Entertainment, LLC and of the proposed Rockford casino project," said Joe Miller, Illinois Gaming Board Director of Public Policy in an email sent to 13 WREX. "Some of these individuals and entities are on the June 9 agenda and we expect others to be considered at future IGB meetings."

A "key person" is identified by the IGB under state statute as someone who has power over an organization gaming or supplier's license. They include a business entity with an ownership interest, or voting rights of more than 5 percent in the licensee or applicant, the directors of the licensee or applicant which include CEO, President COO and others, A gaming operations manager, all other businesses that have a level of ownership or control as determined by the IGB.

Wednesday's meeting is slated for 9 a.m. for closed session and will reconvene at 11 a.m. in open session.



The following people and entities are up for approval Wednesday.