Former owner of Rockford lingerie store pleads guilty to promoting prostitution

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The woman who used to own Chantilly Lace, a Rockford lingerie shop, is sentenced to six months in jail after she pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution.

Peggy Smith pleaded guilty to one count of it Monday. Court records show she was charged with 12 counts total, pleaded guilty to one and the state dismissed the 11 others.

Smith was the owner of Chantilly Lace, which was part of a prostitution sting with another lingerie business close by called Exclusive.

The investigation was known as Operation Exclusive, and took place between March 9, 2019 and May 23, 2019 at both stores located on 7th Street.

Twenty-seven men were charged with patronizing a prostitute Aug. 20, 2019.

Both businesses were closed due to code violations in May 2019, neither have reopened.