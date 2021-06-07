Peru’s presidential runoff election too close to call

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A rural teacher-turned-political novice and the daughter of an imprisoned former president have traded the lead in a tight race for Peru’s presidency. Results released Monday show that with 95% of ballots tallied, leftist Pedro Castillo has 50.2% of the vote. Conservative Keiko Fujimori has 49.7%. Just over 87,000 votes separate them. This is Fujimori’s third presidential run. The two polarizing populist candidates have promised coronavirus vaccines for all and other strategies to alleviate the health emergency that has killed over 180,000 Peruvians. The election followed a statistical revision from Peru’s government that more than doubled the COVID-19 death toll previously acknowledged by officials.