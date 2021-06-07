Skip to Content

Beloit woman identified in deadly crash

BELOIT (WREX) — The victim of a deadly crash last week in Beloit has been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities say the crash happened Thursday evening at the intersection of Prairie Ave. and Murphy Woods Road.

Details on the crash are still limited.

On Monday, the coroner's office identified the victim of the crash as 85-year-old Janice Mickelson, of Beloit.

Authorities say Mickelson died from injuries sustained in the crash.

