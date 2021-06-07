US stocks claw back much of an early loss and finish mixed

Stocks clawed back much of their early losses and ended mixed on Wall Street Monday. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq rose 0.5%. The subdued opening to the week follows several choppy weeks as investors continue to gauge the economy’s recovery and the risks of rising inflation. On Thursday investors will get more information on how much consumer prices rose last month. Technology stocks, banks and industrial companies pulled the broader market lower. Health care companies made solid gains, as did cruise line operators. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up to 1.57%.