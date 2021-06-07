2 arrested in California road rage killing of 6-year-old

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California couple have been arrested for a road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy last month on a freeway. The California Highway Patrol held a news conference Monday, hours after Aiden Leos was buried in a private family ceremony. The mother and witness say another car cut off her vehicle as she was driving the boy to kindergarten in Orange County on May 21. She made a hand gesture to the other driver and a gunshot rang out, striking the boy. The CHP says Marcus Eriz and Wynne Lee were arrested Sunday in Costa Mesa.