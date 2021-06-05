Skunk raids endangered shorebirds’ Chicago beachfront nest

CHICAGO (AP) — Two endangered shorebirds that birding enthusiasts have tracked for years along a Chicago beachfront have lost their latest clutch of eggs to a skunk attack. The Illinois Ornithological Society says a skunk raided the piping plovers’ nest Wednesday night at Montrose Beach Dunes and ate all four of their eggs. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the nesting pair, known as Monty and Rose, were not harmed when the skunk reached into the protective wire enclosure surrounding the small shorebirds’ nest. Birding enthusiasts are hopeful the pair will build another nest soon. If they do, that nest will be covered with a larger protective wire enclosure.