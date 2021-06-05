Judge considering moving ‘Unite the Right’ civil trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A federal judge is considering moving the trial in a lawsuit filed against organizers of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right in Virginia because of potential logistical and safety issues. The Daily Progress reports that U.S. District Judge Norman Moon floated the idea of moving the trial during a telephone hearing in the case Friday. The lawsuit was filed nearly four years ago against white supremacists, neo-Nazis and hate groups accused of organizing and participating in the event. It accuses the defendants of engaging in a violent conspiracy to violate the rights of peaceful counterdemonstrators. The trial is currently scheduled to begin on Oct. 25.