Illinois jail launches new horticulture program for inmates

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — Inmates at a suburban Chicago jail are getting a chance to study horticulture and earn college credits at the same time. DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick’s office says eight non-violent inmates are enrolled in the new program called the Sustainable Urban Vegetable and Herb production course. County jail inmates who complete the eight-week course through the sheriff’s office’s partnership with College of DuPage will earn three credit hours and the food they grow will be donated to area food pantries.