US taps groups to pick asylum-seekers to allow into country

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has quietly tasked six humanitarian groups with recommending which migrants should be allowed to stay in the U.S. instead of being rapidly expelled from the country under federal pandemic-related powers that prevent many from seeking asylum. The criteria that the groups are using for their recommendations hasn’t been made public but will help them determine who is most vulnerable in Mexico. It comes as record-setting numbers of people are crossing the southern border and as the government faces intensifying pressure to lift the public health rules instituted last year during the coronavirus pandemic. Several members of the consortium provided details of the system to The Associated Press.