UK Treasury chief optimistic on tax deal targeting big tech

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief says he’s optimistic finance ministers from the world’s richest countries will agree on plans to help low-income countries combat COVID-19, slow global warming and confront tax avoidance during two days of meetings in London. Finance ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations are meeting amid growing support for a global minimum corporate tax, which is backed by U.S President Joe Biden. Rishi Sunak says he’s anticipating “concrete outcomes” this weekend.’’ The meeting prepares the way for a June 11-13 summit of G-7 heads of state and government hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.