U of I Extension, 4-H offer educational kits with activities for kids

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Summer Olympics are just weeks away. But your kid can compete in the games right at home.

University of Illinois Extension and 4-H made education kits for kids. The kits include Olympic-themed activities and different recipes. Officials say the activities will help kids get 60 minutes of physical activity a day and also teach them about the importance of healthy hydration.

"For me, it's really exciting to see kids come and learn new life skills, especially working in the kitchen," said U of I Extension Nutrition & Wellness Educator Diane Reinhold. "But it revolves around healthy lifestyles, healthy eating, being physically active and learning things that maybe they didn't know before."

To register for a kit, call the University of Illinois Extension's office in Winnebago County at (815) 986-4357 or click HERE. The registration deadline is June 29. Kits will be available to pick up the second week in July at one of the extension officices in Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Winnebago counties.