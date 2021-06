Tigers’ Turnbull exits with right forearm tightness

CHICAGO (AP) — Detroit Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull has left the game against the Chicago White Sox after the fourth inning because of tightness in his right forearm. Turnbull won a 12-pitch battle with Yermín Mercedes to end the fourth, getting him to swing and miss at a fastball. Kyle Funkhouser replaced him in the fifth. Turnbull gave up a home run to Yasmani Grandal in the second, but not much else. He threw just 56 pitches, allowing one run and two hits. The right-hander struck out four and did not walk a batter. Turnbull threw a no-hitter last month at Seattle.