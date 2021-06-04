Three houses are damaged after an outside fire in Loves Park

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Three houses are damaged after a fire in Loves Park on Thursday evening, according to Rockford Fire.

Officials say crews arrived around 8 p.m. to two locations. One location was the 1700 block of East Riverside Boulevard, where the fire first started outside, and the second location was the 6900 block of Hiatt Drive in Rockford.

Fire officials say more than 20 personnel were scene and controlled the flames within 20 minutes. An investigation was also conducted and completed on scene.

According to officials, two residents were displaced and no injuries were reported.