Third week of City Market brings big crowd to downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — City Market came back in a big way in 2021 with over 5,000 heading to the pavilion for opening weekend. That number shattered last year's COVID-restricted opening, and even topped 2019's opening day.

However, the market's third week of the season brought the Stateline's first sunny Friday and with it, another massive crowd downtown.

Emma Kempson with The Cheese People has seen each and every City Market, and even though the returning crowds to this year's market catch everyone's eye, Kempson says it's how happy people are that's made this year stand out the most from year's past.

"This is definitely one of the more unique markets," Kempson said. "It definitely has less of an actual farmer's market energy and more of a party and everyone just being together and having fun."

Ryan Smiley is celebrating his first market season as owner of Smiley's Vintage, but he's been to City Market several times over the years as a Rockford resident. To him, the most special thing about this season is the excitement people have returning to downtown Rockford.

'It's been great to see everyone coming back to downtown and enjoying it down here," Smiley said. "We've seen the ups and downs here, but this summer has definitely been an up."

City Market runs from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. through September 3. Then it runs from 3:30 to 7:30 the next three weeks which marks the end of the season.