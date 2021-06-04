Temperatures keep climbing, providing the hottest weather of the year (so far)

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather we saw Friday sticks around all weekend, setting us up for the hottest weekend of the year so far. Once the heat relaxes, showers and storms may return.

Hot weekend:

Temperatures are on the rise quickly Saturday, leaping back into the low 90's for another day in a row. Saturday may end up a degree or two warmer than Friday, so Rockford gets close to the middle 90's by the afternoon.

Temperatures rise a little further this weekend, giving us the hottest weather of the year thus far.

On top of the heat, mostly sunny and breezy weather stick around from Friday. The southwest winds may help us cool off a little, as gusts reach 25 mph for a second day in a row.

Look for similar weather for Sunday: hot, breezy, and sunny. Highs reach the 90's yet again.

One change we do see is the level of humidity this weekend. While not to muggy levels yet, the moisture in the air climbs to 'slightly humid' conditions. The heat index won't be in play, but you'll notice a little extra moisture hovering around.

While not the hottest weather that we can see in the summer, remember to take some precautions this weekend.

At night, temperatures barely fall below 70 degrees, so we don't have a great opportunity to cool off much. Do what you can to get into a cool location to take a break from the heat.

The heat streak might hold on into next Monday, then slightly cooler and rainy weather may set up early next week.

Stormy pattern?:

While drought conditions can rob us of moisture in the air needed for rain, we may get enough of a boost in humidity starting Monday to see scattered showers and storms.

Scattered showers and storms may be possible almost every day next week, though the middle of the week looks best for rain.

The best chances for rain, for now, are between Tuesday and Wednesday. We may get rain before and after those days, but the shower chances look slim, for now. We won't see much of a soaking rainfall, since the showers are spotty. That said, any rain can help at this point, so seeing at least a couple chances next week are a welcome sight.

Temperatures fall off a little and cool to the middle to upper 80's. That's still warm for this time of year, but a break from the heat we have now.